MACON, Ga. — The state says Bibb County's animal shelter can't take in any new pets because they’re already 50 animals over capacity.

Bibb County says when the state inspected the shelter on Tuesday, they found 170 animals there. Their legal capacity is 80 dogs and 40 cats.

State Department of Agriculture inspectors also found problems with maintenance and cleaning, according to the county.

More specifically, they noted dirty air vents, clogged drains, overcrowded cages, cage doors that had been chewed through, and more.

Last week, the county says they had more than 200 animals at the shelter, but they were able to adopt-out more than three dozen.

You can help clear the overcrowding by adopting a pet from the county animal welfare shelter.

Adoption fees have been reduced by half to $50 for dogs and $35 for cats. That includes them being spayed or neutered, vaccinations for rabies and Bordatella, de-worming, and county registration.

You can drop by between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

They're located at 4214 Fulton Mill Road in west Bibb County.

