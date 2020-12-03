ATLANTA — Visitation at Georgia's prisons is being temporarily stopped until next month.
According to a news release, the Department of Corrections says they want to keep offenders, staff and visitors safe from COVID-19.
The visitation suspension will be in effect through April 10, 2020.
Offenders will continue to have access to their loved ones via mail, phone calls and GOAL devices.
Additionally, offenders will be provided one phone call per week, per inmate at no cost.
The Department of Corrections also outlined the steps they're taking internally to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
- Consulting with designated liaison from the Dept. of Public Health
- Increased frequency of sanitizing high population areas, including transport buses/vans
- Screening of any individual entering our facilities
- Added additional hand sanitizing stations
- Temporarily suspended facility tours
- Offender questionnaire-based screening upon intake
- Designated sanitation Officer for each facility
