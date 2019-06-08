PERRY, Ga. — At any given time, you can see semi-trucks and logging trucks driving along Ball Street in downtown Perry. The Georgia Department of Transportation created a rapid response project that would change that.

"Sometimes, they'll get stuck trying to turn the corner and they'll have to reverse or make other people move out of the way," Molly Gilbert describes the intersection of Ball and Commerce Streets, where trucks sometimes have a hard time getting through.

A new state project is changing that -- a new route for trucks to take, where instead of getting off at exit 136 to get to Highway 341, they will get off at exit 138 and it will connect the trucks directly to 341. Gilbert says this would be helpful to the small businesses downtown.

"I think just regulating traffic, making people be able to park easier, because parking is an issue, definitely downtown, so being able to park and getting to where they need to go easier," said Gilbert.

By phone, Penny Brooks with the state Department of Transportation says this has been in the works for the last two years after the city of Perry asked the department for help to cut down on the amount of trucks that pass through.

Over the next week, the state will be putting up new signs to show the change.

RELATED: Group projects up to $3.5M in renovations for New Perry Hotel

RELATED: Perry's new 'Your Perry' app connects civilians to city leaders