WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a lane closure in Wilkinson County.

According to a news release from the agency, crews closed the right-hand lane of US 441 southbound at mile post 4 near the State Route 112 intersection. The release says they will return in the morning to install a concrete barrier wall.

GDOT says the area has been an ongoing issue that they had previously tried to correct in 2019. They say they are working to find a long-term fix for the road's problems.

