BSO: Deputy shoots suspect who rammed patrol car then drove towards them

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Mumford Road late Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a deputy shot a man around 11:30 Thursday night in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a release it happened in the 3600 block of Mumford Road.

A deputy saw 53-year-old Anthony Foster driving a silver, four-door sedan with equipment violations and attempted a traffic stop on Log Cabin Drive.

Foster refused to stop and deputies followed him to the intersection of Mumford Road and Case Street.

Foster backed into a patrol cruiser and accelerated towards another deputy, who shot Foster.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Foster is currently wanted in Bibb County for driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, driving without a license and equipment violations.

The sedan had no active registration or valid insurance.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Office will conduct an internal investigation.