Georgia DNR finds body of missing Lake Sinclair boater

The 42-year-old man and his daughter were ejected from their boat Tuesday morning after hitting a log while fishing.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from Tuesday's coverage of the search

The body of 42-year-old boater Patrick Gilbert has been found, according to Sheriff Howard Sills.

Sills sent a news release just before 2 p.m. Wednesday confirming the discovery.

He says Gilbert’s body has been turned over to the coroner and that there is no evidence of foul play, so no charges will be filed.

Gilbert had been missing since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Putnam Beach area of the Lake Sinclair Recreation Area.

Sills said Tuesday that Gilbert and his 18-year-old daughter were fishing when their boat hit a log. The impact caused all the rigging and items on the boat to shift to the left side, ejecting the pair.

His daughter told authorities she did her best to keep her father afloat, but she eventually went under herself and when she got back up to the surface, her father was gone. She then swam to the western side of lake and called 911.

Neither of the two were wearing life jackets and none were on the boat at the time of the accident.