Georgia DNR searching for man ejected from boat on Lake Sinclair

A man and his daughter were fishing when their boat hit a log and they were ejected.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man after a boating accident on Lake Sinclair Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Howard Sills, it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Sinclair Recreation Area of the USDA Forest Service off Twin Bridges Road in southwest Putnam County.

A release says 42-year-old Patrick Gilbert and his 18-year-old daughter Rebecca, both from Forsyth, were fishing when their boat hit a floating log.

The impact caused all of the rigging and items on the boat to shift to the left side, ejecting the Gilberts.

Rebecca told authorities she did her best to keep her father afloat, but she eventually went under herself and when she got back up to the surface, her father was gone. She then swam to the western side of lake and called 911.

The release says Rebecca and her father were not wearing life jackets and none were on the boat.

Rebecca was uninjured and is with her family now.