According to Sergeant Bubba Stanford with the agency, just after 6 p.m., the man disappeared after he went out on the lake in a canoe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says a man is safe after he went missing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County Thursday evening.

According to Sergeant Bubba Stanford with the agency, just after 6 p.m., the man disappeared after he went out on the lake in a canoe.

DNR went out to search for the man and found that he had gotten stuck.