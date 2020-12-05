DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Education created various grants to help 55 school districts through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dublin City Schools is one of the 5 in our area that received money to help their students with digital learning through this difficult time.

"We know that access to technology, access to WiFi, all those things maybe aren't where they need to be for our students," said Dublin Middle School Principal Tapuwa Makaya.

He explains the challenges his school and dozens of others across the state are facing with COVID-19.

"For us, the desperate need was in the area of actual Chromebooks for our students, especially now as we try to meet their needs with virtual learning," he said.

The Georgia Department of Education awarded grant money for digital learning to districts with schools identified as needing additional support and improvement.

"It was $135,000, but that money is going primarily to Chromebooks for students," Makaya said.

Bibb County Schools received $750,000 to go towards their 1 to 1 technology initiative across 13 schools.

Dooly County received nearly $200,000, Baldwin got about $100,000 and Houston County received $43,000.

"This grant in conjunction with other grants will provide us the opportunity to be 1 to 1. So, definitely over 400 computers at the minimum that I'm aware of," Makaya said.

The money can be used for devices, teacher training programs, distance learning software and mobile WiFi hot spots.

"We will continue to do what's necessary to ensure that our students have a fulfilling and vibrant education regardless of the circumstances," Makaya said.

Dublin Middle School has around 650 students. They're working out a plan to safely distribute the Chromebook laptops once they come in.

