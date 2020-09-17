Georgia DOT temporarily closes Riverside Drive bridge over I-75

They say the bridge, located just south of the interchange, suffered damage from heavy rain

MACON, Ga. — The Riverside Drive bridge over I-75 will be closed for several days due to damage from heavy overnight rainfall.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, engineers had to close the bridge – located just south of the I-75 and I-16 interchange – due to damage from rain.

The entire overpass will be closed effective immediately while crews work on repairs, and the target reopening date is Saturday, Sept. 19.

GDOT says signs have been posted in the area and drivers should find an alternate route before hitting the road.

For more information on alternate routes, you can download the Georgia 511 app.