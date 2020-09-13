Georgia DOT to install camera systems along I-75 from McDonough to Forsyth

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has contracted Brooks-Berry-Haynie & Associates of Mableton to install CCTV camera systems at 13 locations along I-75 from just south of McDonough to Forsyth.
The crews will start the project on Monday, with the work expected to be complete by the end of summer 2021.
The 'Quick Response' project will cost $399,000.
The new cameras will give the GDOT's Traffic Management Center and District 3 Operations Center the ability to monitor traffic on I-75 in west Central Georgia.
The contractor will install the poles, CCTV cameras and solar-powered, wireless computer systems.
Camera Locations:
- Bethlehem Road
- Bill Gardner Parkway
- L.G. Griffin Road
- Jenkinsburg Road
- Georgia 36/Barnesville-Jackson Road
- High Falls Park Road
- High Falls Road
- Colwell Road
- Johnstonville Road
- A point on I-75 northbound between Johnstonville Road and Georgia 83/Cabiness Road
- Georgia 83/Cabiness Road
- Juliette Road
- Dames Ferry Road
Most of the work will take place on the roadside, but there may be times when a lane of traffic will be closed. Signage will be up in advance of the closure and orange and white barrels will help vehicles move into the open lanes.