Georgia DOT to install camera systems along I-75 from McDonough to Forsyth

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has contracted Brooks-Berry-Haynie & Associates of Mableton to install CCTV camera systems at 13 locations along I-75 from just south of McDonough to Forsyth.

The crews will start the project on Monday, with the work expected to be complete by the end of summer 2021.

The 'Quick Response' project will cost $399,000.

The new cameras will give the GDOT's Traffic Management Center and District 3 Operations Center the ability to monitor traffic on I-75 in west Central Georgia.

The contractor will install the poles, CCTV cameras and solar-powered, wireless computer systems.

Camera Locations:

Bethlehem Road

Bill Gardner Parkway

L.G. Griffin Road

Jenkinsburg Road

Georgia 36/Barnesville-Jackson Road

High Falls Park Road

High Falls Road

Colwell Road

Johnstonville Road

A point on I-75 northbound between Johnstonville Road and Georgia 83/Cabiness Road

Georgia 83/Cabiness Road

Juliette Road

Dames Ferry Road