Georgia 2022 general election guide: Key dates and voting information

The deadline to register to vote in November is October 11, and Election Day is November 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Georgia May 2022 primary election guide: Key dates and voting information

The election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.

Key Dates:

Last day to register to vote in November: October 11

Early voting (in-person and absentee) starts: October 17

Mandatory Saturday voting: October 22 and 29.

Optional Sunday voting (check with your county/polling place)

Final day to submit absentee ballot application: October 28

Early voting ends: November 4

Election Day: November 8

Runoff day, if needed: December 6

What are some of the major races?

Governor

R: Brian Kemp

D: Stacey Abrams

L: Shane Hazel

Lt. Governor

R: Burt Jones

D: Charlie Bailey

L: Ryan Graham

U.S. Senate

D: Raphael Warnock

R: Herschel Walker

L: Chase Oliver

U.S. District 2

Who else is running?

U.S. House District 8

R: Austin Scott

D: Darrius Butler

U.S. House District 10

R: Mike Collins

D: Tabitha Johnson-Green

Attorney General

R: Chris Carr

D: Jen Jordan

L: Martin Cowen

Secretary of State

R: Brad Raffensperger

D: Bee Nguyen

L: Ted Metz

Agriculture Commissioner

R: Tyler Harper

D: Nakita Hemingway

L: David Raudabaugh

Macon Water Authority, District 2

Desmond Brown

Lindsay Holliday

Jeff Howell

Michele Parks

Marshall Talley

Houston Commission, Post 2

R: Shane Gottwals

D: Tim Riley

Am I registered to vote?

If it's been a while since you've voted and you're unsure about your voter registration status, if you are new to Georgia and need to register to vote here, or if you just want to check your status, the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page can help you with all of those. If you have recently moved somewhere else in Georgia, you can also update your registration in that portal.

Can I register to vote online?

Yes. To use the Online Voter Registration System, you must have a valid driver’s license or ID card issued by the GA Department of Driver Services.

If you do not have one, you will be asked to submit a paper application. Precinct cards will be mailed out by the county office after they have processed your application.

The state says that can take a few weeks, so if you're planning on submitting a paper application, you should do that ASAP!

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

You can apply for an absentee ballot right now, but the earliest day they can be mailed out is

In order for a registered voter to request an absentee ballot, they must complete an absentee ballot application and return the application to their county registration office.

You can return applications by mail, fax, as an email attachment, or in person to your local county Board of Registrar's Office.

What else does the My Voter Page portal show me?

Besides your registration information, the name and address of your precinct and a link to the early voting location for your county; the portal also has information on the following:

Your U.S. Congressional District, your Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District, with links to each of those persons' official web pages.

Links to a full list of qualified candidates in the upcoming election (along with the last several elections) are also provided, as well as a sample ballot.

When does early voting begin in Georgia?

You'll have to wait until October 17 if you plan on voting in-person.

Where can I see a sample ballot?

You will need to sign into the My Voter Page portal to access a county-specific sample ballot. You can also contact your local elections office.

Where is my polling place?

If you have lost your precinct card, don't remember where your precinct is located, or your precinct has changed since the last time you voted; the My Voter Page portal will tell you the location of your polling place.

If you are planning on voting early, it generally takes place at your county board of elections office and not at the polling place listed on your general voter registration.