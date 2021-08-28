A little something old: Georgia Fairgrounds holds vintage market day

It's basically an upscale flea market where vendors sell anything from antiques to jewelry to art.

PERRY, Ga. — If hunting treasure is your thing, the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture Center held its vintage market day on Saturday.

"I think it's great because we get to look at Georgia crafters and to really support Georgia people and we love to have girl days so that's why we decided to do this," attendee Amanda Boone said.

It's basically an upscale flea market where vendors sell anything from antiques to jewelry to art.

"we take advantage of the opportunity to get out just kind of enjoy the day and again support local artist and people that come and put the time in to create some of these amazing crafts that we see here," attendee Danielle Kistler.

The fairgrounds also held a Buckarama on the same weekend.