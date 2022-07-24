Georgia National Fairgrounds hosts Barrell Horse Race

The race started at 8-O'clock this morning, and featured many local horses and riders.

PERRY, Ga. — Happening today, you still have time to saddle up and go down to the Georgia National Fairground to get a glimpse of the Barrel Horse Race.

There were also some out-of-state contestants who came to the show.

One of those contestants is Bryce Murray, who came all the way from Loxahatchee, Florida.

"I'm always thankful because I'm never promised another day. So just being able to wake up here, come out and take care of my horses...It's definitely a blessing," he said.

He says he likes to clear his head before every race with a little prayer.

Sawyer Kate is 8, and she's been riding horses for around 4 years now.

"I saw somebody start barrel racing and so I wanted to do that, and so momma let me try it out and I liked that so...," said Sawyer.

The Barrell Horse Race will continue until 8-O'clock tonight, and is a fun event for the whole family.