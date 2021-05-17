Georgia families to get child tax credit payments starting in July

Those that qualify can get up to $300 a month for children under 6, or $250 for children 6 to 17.

MACON, Ga. — Thanks to the stimulus bill, parents can expect a little extra in their bank accounts in July.

Millions of families will receive automatic payments as part of the new child tax credit. Those that qualify can get up to $300 a month for children under 6, or $250 for children 6 to 17.

Emily Burnett is among the parents that are happy to see the help.

"If they're going to be giving it out, we will take it. However, we are hardworking parents and we can support our kids," Burnett said.