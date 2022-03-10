Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway wants Macon to know they're still in business

In 2020, the market was one of 5 to close down due to budget cuts set by the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Two years ago, state budget cuts caused the Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway to possibly close along with four other locations in the state.

In 2020, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black mentioned that the Department of Agriculture had to cut almost $6 million in their budget.

After two years, the market on Eisenhower is still open for business. Shoppers like Alexis Rowe say coming to the market is like a family tradition.

"Everything's good and fresh here and I've been here for years," Rowe says. "It would break my heart to see it go."