President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for governor Brian Kemp praised the relief efforts for Georgia farmers after Hurricane Michael at their rally on Sunday.

Scotty Raines is a farmer in Turner County. He says the loss from the storm was tremendous.

"We were looking at one of the best crops that I've ever been a part of and I'm on my 27th crop," said Raines.

Raines was set up to harvest over 1,500 acres, but only was able to harvest just over 300.

"We probably won't ever get back to normal," Raines said in response to this year's harvest.

Fort Valley Farmer Kyle Bohnenstiehl says he lost about 40-50 percent of his crop, but remains optimistic.

"It's going to take a while to recover from this, but we've been through the drought of 2016 and the almost drought of 2017."

He says, luckily, he bought good insurance, and now will just need to reconfigure budgeting for next year.

"It's going to limit our capital purchases, you know, things like that are going to be put on hold," Bohnenstiehl said.

As for relief efforts, Director of Public Relations at the Georgia Farm Bureau, Andy Lucas, says there's still a lot to be done.

"They're still assessing it, and they're allowing you to apply for certain programs, but there's no money been received on the farm yet," said Lucas.

UGA extension agent Jeff Cook says after all, there's still catching up to do.

"The damage from Irma -- people are now just finishing sign up for relief for that."

But farmers say the government's urgency hopeful and praiseworthy.

"The administration that we have now seems really concerned," Raines said.

"The quickness with which the government has realized that this is a big problem, you know, when you look at the billions of dollars that agriculture brings in, both directly and indirectly, especially in south Georgia, they realized it's a big issue," Cook said.

If you would like to help with relief efforts at home, Lucas says you can go to gfb.org to help donate to Georgia farmers.

