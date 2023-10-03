One dead after crash in Houston County, Highway 96 expected to be closed for several hours

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash in Houston County on Friday morning, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 96 at Old Hawkinsville Road in Bonaire with one vehicle and an overturned tractor-trailer.
Highway 96 is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for several hours.
They have not released the name of the person who died in the accident.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene, working the accident. 13WMAZ will update when additional information is made available and when Highway 96 has been reopened.
