x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead after crash in Houston County, Highway 96 expected to be closed for several hours

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. this morning.

More Videos

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash in Houston County on Friday morning, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 96 at Old Hawkinsville Road in Bonaire with one vehicle and an overturned tractor-trailer.

Highway 96 is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

They have not released the name of the person who died in the accident.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene, working the accident. 13WMAZ will update when additional information is made available and when Highway 96 has been reopened.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

RELATED: Driver who called Georgia state rep instead of 911 found guilty in bicyclist's death

RELATED: Falling gas prices, slower price hikes push key inflation gauge to lowest level in more than 2 years

RELATED: Tragic high-speed crash on I-75 claims lives of 3 siblings, 1 other: Cobb County Police

RELATED: Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of 'Take It to the Limit,' dies at 77

RELATED: 'I've been left sitting in feces and urine for 8 hours' | Georgia nursing home patient alleges abuse, neglect

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices. 

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.

Here is more on our 13WMAZ+ app and how you can download it today to start streaming:

Before You Leave, Check This Out