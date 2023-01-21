This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia

Residents can apply online on their Disaster Assitance page, use their FEMA app, or call the organization at 800-621-3362.

Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance.

Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?

FEMA outlined in their release that residents affected by the January 12 "severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes" that live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties qualify for assistance.

Residents can apply online on their Disaster Assitance page, use their FEMA app, or call the organization at 800-621-3362.

How to make a FEMA assistance claim

Please have this information ready for FEMA helpline agents:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Guidance for homeowners who cannot live in their home

Residents whose homes are not safe to live in would undergo an inspection, FEMA said. Their inspection could be done in person at the site of the damaged home or by another method, and they would reach out and let residents know how they plan to conduct the inspection.

The department said other methods "to validate interior damage may include,"

Asking questions

Looking for evidence in the surrounding area

Looking in windows

Viewing applicant photos or videos

Conducting a video call with the applicant

Guidance for homeowners with minimal damage

FEMA categorizes this as owners who can live in their homes safely and said they would not be scheduled for automatic inspections. If the homeowner finds "significant disaster-caused damage," an inspection can be requested later.

Guidance for homeowners with renters, flood insurance

FEMA added that homeowners with renter or flood insurance should file their claims as soon as possible.

"FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance," their release said. "If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance."