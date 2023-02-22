Georgia football player arrested for reckless driving, street racing: report

Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was booked into the Athens Clarke-County jail facing two misdemeanor charges.

University of Georgia sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested by Clarke County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday evening on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets, according to 11Alive's UGA insider with UGASports.com.

The incident stems from Jan. 10, just one day after the Bulldogs won the national championship. Dumas-Johnson was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail just after 6:34 p.m. Wednesday and was released just after 7:15 p.m. The incident occurred on College Station Road, just beyond the east side of campus.

Dumas-Johnson was a critical playmaker on the defensive side of the ball for Georgia in their pursuit of back-to-back titles. The inside linebacker started in all 15 games for UGA, totaling 70 tackles, including four sacks and one forced fumble in what was a prolific defense for the Dawgs.

The Bulldogs football program has experienced a turbulent offseason not even two months after winning their second straight title.

UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Jan. 15 that rocked the community. The crash happened the day after the Bulldogs' championship parade through Athens.

The wreck happened along Barnett Shoals Road, where police cited "exceeding speed limit" as a factor for the crash.

This marks the third current or former UGA football player arrested in the 2023 offseason.

Former UGA QB Stetson Bennett was arrested on Jan. 29 for public intoxication while in Dallas training for the NFL Draft. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.