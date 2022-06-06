Gas prices in Georgia hit all-time high, AAA reports

The average price of regular unleaded went up six cents overnight.

ATLANTA — The pain at the pump continues for Georgia drivers -- and it isn't going to get better any time soon.

According to AAA, the average cost for a regular gallon of gas went up six cents overnight -- to a new record of $4.33. The previous record was $4.29.

With Georgia's gas tax suspended, drivers are still paying much less than the rest of the country.

Nationally, the average increased over the weekend to $4.91 for a gallon of regular gas.

AAA said to shop around for gas and pay in cash to save money. Joining a fuel rewards program can also help out.

To save fuel, AAA left these tips:

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. The fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.