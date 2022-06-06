x
Gas prices in Georgia hit all-time high, AAA reports

The average price of regular unleaded went up six cents overnight.

ATLANTA — The pain at the pump continues for Georgia drivers -- and it isn't going to get better any time soon. 

According to AAA, the average cost for a regular gallon of gas went up six cents overnight -- to a new record of $4.33. The previous record was $4.29.

With Georgia's gas tax suspended, drivers are still paying much less than the rest of the country. 

Nationally, the average increased over the weekend to $4.91 for a gallon of regular gas. 

AAA said to shop around for gas and pay in cash to save money. Joining a fuel rewards program can also help out. 

To save fuel, AAA left these tips:

  • Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.
  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Slow down. The fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
  • Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Keep up with the current gas prices any time on 11Alive, powered by Gas Buddy; AAA also tracks the gas prices in the nation on their website and through their app. 

