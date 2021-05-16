Georgia gas situation largely remaining flat despite normal operations resuming on pipeline

The state has seen its percentage of stations without fuel fluctuating between 44-45% over the last day or so.

ATLANTA — Despite full service being restored to the Colonial Pipeline, Georgia isn't yet seeing its gas crunch ease all that much.

The latest figures provided by Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy showed 44% of Georgia gas stations are still without fuel as of Sunday morning.

That's down 1% overnight, and equal to where the state was reportedly at on Saturday afternoon.

"Current trends indicate overnight improvements in the morning that partially erode as the day wears on with outages then rising again towards midnight. Again highlighting that it will take time to chisel away at outages," De Haan tweeted.

The good news appears to be that demand is tailing off, with De Haan reporting a third straight day of a drop in week-over-week demand, as many people have gotten their tanks filled.

