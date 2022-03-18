Kemp prepares to sign bill that hopes to lower gas prices

The elimination of the state gas tax would essentially knock off 29 cents off the price per gallon.

ATLANTA — Gov.; Brian Kemp plans to sign a law into effect Friday morning which in theory would knock about 29 cents off per gallon at the pump.

The bill, which passed the Georgia House earlier this week and the state Senate on Thursday, would eliminate the state gas tax for at least two months - but there's nothing in the legislation that requires gas stations to pass along those savings to customers which has some concerned.

"It's absolutely going to help. But we've got no way of actually seeing whether the full 29 cents gets passed through to consumers," said Emory University Economist Ray Hill.

2005 was the last time Georgia suspended the state gas tax, when Hurricane Katrina shut down refineries in the Gulf. What some economists discovered was that gas stations did not pass along all of the savings.

What we found was that about two-thirds of the tax found its way into reduced prices," said Georgia State University Economist David Sjoquist.