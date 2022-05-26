Suspension of gas tax in Georgia extended

ATLANTA — Georgia's gas tax will continue to be suspended through mid-July by executive order, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday.
The gas tax was first suspended in March as prices initially ballooned, and the extension comes as Georgians have seen another surge in gas prices in recent weeks.
According to GasBuddy, the average gas price around Atlanta currently is about $4.14 a gallon. According to AAA, that's about 46 cents below the national average of $4.60 per gallon.
The gas tax in Georgia adds about 29 cents to every gallon.
The governor is also extended a supply chain state of emergency. Both policies will remain in effect until July 14.
In a statement Gov. Kemp said he would "respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing."
“Politicians in Washington, D.C. who ran on promises to unite the nation are failing us, and I will not tolerate this on behalf of Georgians who have entrusted me to fight for them," Kemp, who won the Republican nomination to run for reelection earlier this week, said. "While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation.”