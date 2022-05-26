Suspension of gas tax in Georgia extended

Here's how long it will be extended for.

ATLANTA — Georgia's gas tax will continue to be suspended through mid-July by executive order, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday.

The gas tax was first suspended in March as prices initially ballooned, and the extension comes as Georgians have seen another surge in gas prices in recent weeks.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price around Atlanta currently is about $4.14 a gallon. According to AAA, that's about 46 cents below the national average of $4.60 per gallon.

The gas tax in Georgia adds about 29 cents to every gallon.

The governor is also extended a supply chain state of emergency. Both policies will remain in effect until July 14.

In a statement Gov. Kemp said he would "respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing."