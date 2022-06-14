Georgia golf program makes sport adaptive for veterans with injuries, disabilities

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A single swing out on the green is helping some veterans get their stride

through an adaptive golf clinic.



The sound of a golf ball being hit is something Myles Jones wasn't sure he'd hear again.



"I was a complete quadriplegic eight years ago, and when I decided to walk again, I decided to take it up because my dad was an avid golfer," Jones explained.



Through a partnership with the Georgia State Golf Association and Robins Air Force Base to make golf adaptive to anyone, he's taking a swing at it.



"It incorporates whether you got a limb problem, prosthetics, blind-- no matter what your disability, the game of golf adapts to it," he said.



The goal is to include military personnel, veterans, and spouses with injuries and disabilities.



"We have a population here that we can pull candidates from that actually need the service. Again, we have a facility right here. It just made perfect sense to be involved in it," Facility manager and instructor Rashad Wilson said.



While this is only the first year, he has high hopes.



"The hope for this program is just to generally give them some reprieve and exposure to the characteristics golf provides. Camaraderie, sportsmanship, and just an overall outlet to enjoy themselves and get some exercise," Wilson said.



"It is something where you can better yourself and whatever effort you put out into you should get something back from it, very positive, so like the game of life, you get out of life what you put into it," Jones said.

