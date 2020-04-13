ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency due to severe weather damage.

According to a release from his office, the state of emergency covers all of Georgia’s 159 counties and is because of severe storm damage across the state over the last 24 hours.

"We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage. In coordination with private-sector partners, multiple state agencies - including the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, and Georgia Forestry Commission - are working hard to restore power, clear debris, and provide necessary assistance to families across the state," said Governor Kemp. "This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms."

Kemp’s release says more than 177,000 Georgians were without power Monday morning and a total of 40 tornado warnings were issued across the state from the storm system.

