Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp responds to Russia invasion of Ukraine

ATLANTA — What many around the world feared for weeks finally happened on Thursday. Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes, as civilians rushed to flee.

Here at home, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement condemning the attack and calling it a "callous, indefensible invasion."

"We stand with our allies and condemn this aggression of tyrants," Kemp said in a series of Tweets.

Members of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah have already been deployed to Europe, according to a news release. They deployed on Feb. 16 to support U.S. Air Force Europe. The members will help with a tactical airlift package that supplies logistical support and military aid.

President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack.” The president said he planned to speak to Americans on Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced.

Gov. Kemp full statement:

"As Putin and the Russian army violate Ukraine’s sovereignty through this callous, indefensible invasion, we stand with our allies and condemn this aggression of tyrants. We are praying for a quick, just end to this conflict, the safety of Ukraine’s citizens, & the defeat of democracy’s enemies. We are also mindful of how this could impact the brave men and women of our military, including Georgia servicemembers who are on heightened alert. (First Lady Marty Kemp), the girls, and I ask that you join us in praying for their safety, for their families, and for the well-being of all those who fight for liberty around the world."

