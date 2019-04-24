Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will make a quick stop in Macon Wednesday. The governor is expected to talk about his first 100 days in office before having a round table with educators.

Most notably since taking office, the governor has increased teacher pay as promised while campaigning.

Last week, he also signed a bill that would legalize the production and distribution of medical cannabis.

