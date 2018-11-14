A Georgia high school custodian was sentenced Wednesday in a case that goes all the way back to January 2018.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Timothy Burnette – a former Oconee High School janitor -- admitted to using a cell phone to record videos of minor students while they were changing in a locker room.

After investigators executed a search warrant, they found several photos and internet searches for porn relating to high school girls performing sex acts, and locker room videos.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and 24 years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system and he must register as a sex offender upon his release.

© 2018 WMAZ