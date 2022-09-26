LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian

Wind and rain are likely in Georgia beginning overnight Thursday into Friday, lasting until Saturday midday.

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up.

As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.

The National Hurricane Center Center cone is pulling the center storm into Central Georgia early Saturday morning, with rain beginning as early as overnight Thursday and Friday.

Wind and rain are likely in Georgia beginning overnight Thursday into Friday, lasting until Saturday midday.

Here is the latest updates for Central Georgia high school football games:

Baldwin vs Howard Football moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Thompson Stadium.

Westfield vs Bleckley County moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bleckley County

Putnam County vs Westside, Augusta moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Westside, Augusta.

Rutland vs Southwest moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ed Defore Sports Complex

Wilcox vs Treutlen moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Wilcox County

Johnson County vs GMC moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Johnson County

Central vs Northeast moved to Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium

Worth County vs Dodge County moved to Thursday at Dodge County.

Berrien vs Jeff Davis moved to Wednesday at Berrien.

Jones County vs Eagle's Landing moved to Thursday at Eagle's Landing.

Warner Robins vs Ola moved to Thursday at Ola.

Check back here for the latest updates on Hurricane Ian and on games being moved or cancelled.

