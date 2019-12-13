ATLANTA — A season that started with hot summer practices and steaming games in the August heat will wrap up in a cold rain in Atlanta this weekend.

Three central Georgia teams still have state championship dreams alive.

Fans from Dublin and Warner Robins face a long wet drive to Atlanta. For years, the Georgia Dome hosted the final round of the state football playoffs, taking weather out of the equation once the teams took the field.

Now they are played at Georgia State Stadium which was created by renovating the old Braves' home, Turner Field.

While the field is now a quick-draining artificial turf, the fans and players still have to deal with wet and cold conditions at the outdoor venue.

According to stadium rules, any plans for fans to fight off the rain can't include an umbrella. It's one of several things on a list of banned items for the stadium. That list also includes outside food, backpacks, and certain kind of bags.

We've got a list of those items here.

And you can find a description of the "clear bags" under the stadium's clear bag policy here.

On the field, the Dublin Irish kick things off first for our central Georgia squads at 1 o'clock Friday.

They face Brooks County.

The Irish outscored Thomasville 55 -45 to make it to the big game.

While Brooks outlasted Callaway 39-35.

The Irish actually beat Brooks County on the road 49 to 35 earlier this year.

Dublin last won a state title in 2006.

The Warner Robins Demons are no stranger to state championship games although it's been a while since they've been able to bring the trophy home.

Warner Robins lost the last two state championship games but are hoping the third time is the charm.

They play the Buford Wolves in a game scheduled to kick off at 4:30 today.

The Demons crushed Starr's Mill last week 55-3 to make the title game.

Buford shut out the Jones County Greyhounds 29-0 last week.

Warner Robins is hosting a "Demon Walk" at the school to send off the players at 10 Friday morning.

Fans driving up for their game on Saturday are hoping for better weather.

The Crisp County Cougars will take on Cedar Grove in the triple-a final.

That game kicks off at 1 Saturday afternoon at Georgia State Stadium.