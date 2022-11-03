Georgia House bill would help families of first responders who died or were disabled by COVID

Public safety officers include police, firefighters, prison guards, EMT and emergency rescue specialists.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The two-year anniversary of the COVID pandemic comes as Georgia legislators are working to help families of first responders who died or were disabled by the virus.

“It wasn’t something to play with,” said Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

He got COVID back in June 2020.

“I spent almost a week in the ICU, the COVID unit at the Macon hospital,” said Deese.

He said it was like a dream that he thought would never happen to him. He’s fine now, but a new state bill would help the families of first responders who couldn’t return to work after catching COVID.

“I think it’s great that the state is finally looking at this and taking it serious,” he said.

House Bill 1145 would help families of first responders when contract shows they got COVID on the job. Dennis Thayer, the chairman of Georgia Fallen Firefighters, was one of the creators of the bill.

"It says anyone that public safety officer dies within 45 days of working and dies of COVID or while they were working within their job as a public safety officer," said Thayer.

Public safety officers include police, firefighters, prison guards, EMT and emergency rescue specialists.

In the bill, it says that families could receive up to almost $150,000 depending on the case.

If someone is disabled and got COVID while in the line-of-duty, they could receive $75,000, but if a first responder dies, the family is eligible for $150,000.

Under the bill, vaccination status doesn’t matter.

"Vaccination status doesn't mean you don't get COVID now. I've been fully vaccinated and just got over COVID for the second time,” said Thayer.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum (NLEOMF), 301 officers died from COVID last year. In total, 458 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021. That's a 55% increase from 2020.

During the pandemic, first responders were still working and Thayer said they are still a constant need.