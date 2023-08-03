Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies

Naghise was just recently elected and sworn in on Jan. 9. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia House Rep. Letitia "Tish" Naghise (D-Fayettville) has died, according to a statement from the Georgia House Democrats.

Naghise was just recently elected and sworn in on Jan. 9. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Representing House District 68, Naghise was elected to serve College Park, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Tyrone, Peachtree City, City of South Fulton and Union City.

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement saying despite her short time in Georgia's legislature, "she cared deeply for the people of Fayetteville and the surrounding area."

Please read my statement on the passing of Representative Tish Naghise: pic.twitter.com/zhhV0DQQJm — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 8, 2023

The Georgia House Democrats also released the following statement that read in part "we extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, her constituents, and all of those who were touched by her passion and kindness throughout her life."

Georgia House Democrats Mourn Rep. Tish Naghise in Her Passing pic.twitter.com/UUpDY8FLiE — Georgia House Democrats (@GAHouseDems) March 8, 2023

The party further described her as a lawmaker with enthusiasm and grace and "deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing."

Naghise graduated from Clayton State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science before she went to Emory University to become a certified paralegal, according to her website.

She was also a certified fraud examiner, and she was working to complete her master's degree in Strategic Leadership Development from Clayton State this year. Additionally, Naghise served on the alumni advisory board of the university.

Naghise was appointed to serve on State Court Judge Jason Thompson's advisory board for DUI/Drug and Veterans on Jan. 1, her website states.