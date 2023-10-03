'Anything they do for law enforcement will be greatly appreciated': Georgia House state budget may raise pay for state law enforcement

The House is backing Governor Brian Kemp's plan in House Bill 19 to give $2,000 raises to state employees. Some lawmakers want to double that pay for state officers.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A lot is happening in Atlanta this legislative session, including a bill that backs pay raises for state employees like first responders and educators.

13WMAZ spoke with one Georgia State Patrol commander about how it could help them out.

"Anything that they could do for law enforcement will be greatly appreciated,” Brad Walker said.

As Forsyth's Georgia State Patrol Commander for six years, Walker says he heard of the potential $4,000 raise. He says law enforcement agencies across the state are seeing staff shortages.

"Most law enforcement officers across the state are either doing some type of off duty work, or they're doing a secondary job to make ends meet,” he said.

Walker says the cost of living has been on the rise. He says folks are leaving, or applying to jobs that pay more, have better benefits, and are generally safer.

"Six years ago, we had 12 troopers at this post, and now we have eight.”

Walker says their post covers 72 miles of interstate across three counties. He says the more highly trained law enforcement officers they have, the better they can do their jobs, and keep folks safe.

"I think higher pay in all law enforcement would be the start to fixing the problem,” Walker said.

Brenda Armstrong says she went to college just around the corner from the Georgia State Patrol office, and likes the sound of the raise.

"They're putting their life on the line for us and we need to compensate them for that,” she said.

Paul Ross says he thinks it's a good thing, but it's too little too late.

"I think it equates to about $75 a week, which I just spent $50 on my gas. I'm sure the GSP deserves more than just a tank of gas per week,” Ross said.

Reverend Willy Culvert says the raise is welcomed because he says officers have families to feed too.

"Their groceries cost just as much as mine,” Culvert said. "They should be given raises due to their performance. Not Republican, or Democrat, or Independent, but who the person is.”

House Bill 19 now moves to the Senate.

In December of last year, 120 Warner Robins law enforcement and fire department employees received $1,333.

Mayor Larhonda Patrick says it's helping the lowest paid employees in each department. The incentive agreement states they'll receive three checks in three years, totaling $4,000.