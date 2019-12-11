MACON, Ga. — As soon as Wednesday you are going to feel a big difference when you step outside.

Here are some tips on keeping yourself warm, your pet warm, and your home warm, before the chilly weather sets in.

"Anything under freezing is something that I try to avoid," Richard McMullen said.

With temperatures cooling down, Richard McMullen says his morning walks will be ending.

"Anything beyond 20 degrees I'm nowhere near it," he said.

It's important to bundle up from head to toe, and it turns out there's wisdom behind grandma's obsession with hats and gloves.

"Keeping warm at all times, usually your body is really good at regulating temperatures, especially towards your core. Keeping your hands inside like in your pockets or warm gloves," Mercer University student of medicine Massud Atta said.

Atta says during the cold weather, the body focuses on keeping your major organs warm.

"So that is why we have those cooler temperatures in our fingers and toes," Atta said.

When it comes to your four-legged friends, don't think their built-in fur coat is enough to keep them warm. Limit their time in the cold and consider a doggie jacket or sweater.

Last but not least if cold weather sends you indoors Georgia Power recommends keeping your thermostat on 68.

RELATED: Tips to get your home ready for cold weather

McMullen says as temperatures plunge, he is focusing on dodging the frosty weather.

RELATED: A Snowball's Chance in Central Georgia | The Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973

RELATED: 'It's amazing!': 4-year-old's reaction to her first time playing in Colorado snow

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.