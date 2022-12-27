53-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by car on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
53-year-old Roosevelt King Jr. of Macon was walking near Del Park when he fell into traffic. He was hit by a Ford Focus traveling east on Napier Avenue. King was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
The driver of the Ford Focus was a 35-year-old woman and she was not injured in the accident.
There are no charges currently pending and the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the accident can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.