53-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by car on Napier Avenue

The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

53-year-old Roosevelt King Jr. of Macon was walking near Del Park when he fell into traffic. He was hit by a Ford Focus traveling east on Napier Avenue. King was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Focus was a 35-year-old woman and she was not injured in the accident.

There are no charges currently pending and the crash is still under investigation.