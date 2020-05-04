LEESBURG, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections announced Sunday that an inmate has died due to complications with COVID-19.

In a press release, the department said it was a Lee State Prison inmate who had been hospitalized in Albany since March 18.

They had underlying medical conditions, the release said, and they were pronounced dead Saturday around 10 p.m.

They're also providing updates on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within their staff and offender population every day at 6 p.m. here.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 24 GDC staff members and 15 offenders at their facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

This includes one staff member at Baldwin State Prison, one staff member at Macon State Prison, and one staff member and one inmate at Johnson State Prison.

As far as county facilities, one offender at the Wheeler Correctional Facility is confirmed to have COVID-19, the website said.

The department said they're working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to follow proper protocols and guidelines to keep their staff and inmate population safe.

