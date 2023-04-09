Macon Labor Day Road Race welcomed thousands to lace up their running shoes and hit the pavement

Racers laced up their running shoes for the annual Macon Labor Road Race. This years race was welcomed by some amazing weather and great spirits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Runners were up bright and early Monday all to cross the finish line at Carolyn Crayton Park for the Macon Labor Day Road Race.

Some new faces and some familiar faces all gathered at the start of the 5k and 10k races.

"It's a tradition. You see people that you may not see until this time next year. It's a great way to kick off the fall season," says 13WMAZ's Frank Malloy.

The Macon Labor Day race brings people from all over.

"We have people here as far away as Indiana," says F.M. Barron with the Macon Tracks Running Club, which puts on the event.

Other Peach State natives, like Patti Keeny from Peachtree City, joined fellow Maconites in the race. She's using this race to qualify for the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.

"Today, I'm coming to move up in the Peachtree Road Race," says Keeny.

At this race that marks 46 years, organizers had safety at the forefront.

"We have EMTs in the park, we have ambulances, hand radios to make sure we're communicating with each other, and if there are issues, we're ready to act quickly," explained Bonnie Hopkins with the Macon Tracks Running Club.

They welcomed about 350 runners more than last year. The approximately 1600 runners includes winning spirits and some tiredness.

The races featured chip timing, and both the courses are USA Track and Field certified.