x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

GA law enforcement agencies release statements of support in wake of Crisp County deputy's death

The deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

More Videos

CORDELE, Ga. — Various law enforcement agencies and other organizations around Georgia have released statements of support in the wake of a Crisp County deputy's death in the line of duty on Wednesday morning.

A Crisp County deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop. The suspect stole the deputy’s car and led officers on a chase through several Central Georgia counties before he was stopped near Zebulon Road in Monroe County on I-475.

In addition to a long list of messages and an outpouring of love to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department, Dooly County and Turner County are assisting in answering service calls in Crisp County today.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted the following message: “We send our deepest condolences to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office on the loss of one of their own. Please keep the Deputy’s family and coworkers in your prayers.”

The Milledgeville Police Department released a statement on Facebook:

“We stand with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the family of the fallen deputy. Please keep them both in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Hancock, and the family of this fallen deputy. So senseless. God help us during these trying times.”

The Americus Police Department said in a Facebook post: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy’s family and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and co-workers of the Crisp County Deputy killed this morning.” the Byron Fire Department said in a post. 

Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said “Our hearts go out to our family to the north. Godspeed for this young deputy.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deputy and our brothers and sisters at Crisp County Sheriff's Office,” from the Dooly County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.  

The Tift County Sheriff’s Department said, “Our thoughts and prayers for the family and the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, and all Law Enforcement in this Country on this tragic event. GODSPEED!"

Byron Fire Dept send our condolences to the men and women of the Crisp County Sheriffs Office and to the family of their Deputy who was killed in the line of duty this morning.

Posted by Byron Fire Department on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

PRESS RELEASE Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty CRISP COUNTY- July 5, 2023 It is with deep regret the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of an active-duty Sheriff’s Deputy. Preliminary Information Released Officer-involved Shooting A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy succumbed to injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital following an officer-involved shooting. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, around 3:40 A.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy got out with a vehicle in the middle of the roadway in the 1300 Block of HWY 280 West, Cordele, Georgia. The vehicle came back stolen. After getting out with the vehicle, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and critically injured. The suspect took the Deputy’s patrol car and fled the scene. Crisp County EMS transported the Deputy to Crisp Regional Hospital. The subject led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple Georgia counties. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested the subject on I475. They also recovered the stolen patrol unit. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. ###

Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out