GA law enforcement agencies release statements of support in wake of Crisp County deputy's death

The deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

CORDELE, Ga. — Various law enforcement agencies and other organizations around Georgia have released statements of support in the wake of a Crisp County deputy's death in the line of duty on Wednesday morning.

A Crisp County deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop. The suspect stole the deputy’s car and led officers on a chase through several Central Georgia counties before he was stopped near Zebulon Road in Monroe County on I-475.

In addition to a long list of messages and an outpouring of love to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department, Dooly County and Turner County are assisting in answering service calls in Crisp County today.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted the following message: “We send our deepest condolences to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office on the loss of one of their own. Please keep the Deputy’s family and coworkers in your prayers.”

The Milledgeville Police Department released a statement on Facebook:

“We stand with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the family of the fallen deputy. Please keep them both in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Hancock, and the family of this fallen deputy. So senseless. God help us during these trying times.”

The Americus Police Department said in a Facebook post: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy’s family and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and co-workers of the Crisp County Deputy killed this morning.” the Byron Fire Department said in a post.

Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said “Our hearts go out to our family to the north. Godspeed for this young deputy.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deputy and our brothers and sisters at Crisp County Sheriff's Office,” from the Dooly County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Department said, “Our thoughts and prayers for the family and the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, and all Law Enforcement in this Country on this tragic event. GODSPEED!"

