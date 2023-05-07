'If you are voting you're invested': New Georgia law requires employees get time off to early vote

A new law may encourage higher voter turnout ahead of the upcoming 2024 election.

MACON, Ga. — Voting is important and Georgia has seen record numbers at the polls.

In the November 2022 general election around 4 million Georgia voters casting their ballots, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website.

A new law that could bring more Georgia voters to the polls for the 2024 presidential election and some Central Georgians already have voting on their minds.

"It's just something we should be doing. If the polls are open you should be voting," Macon business owner Jan Clark said.

And that sentiment was felt by other voters as well.

"I think it's very important that you get what you need so you're able to vote and make a difference," Michaelle Banks said.

Under state law, employers already had to offer voting time on Election Day. Now, under Georgia's Senate Bill 129, that's expanded to include early voting.

"It's not necessarily paid leave, that's up to each employer, but it gives them extra time to come in and fulfill their civic duties," Bibb Election Supervisor Tom Gillon said.

Under the law, employers can designate hours when you can leave to vote.

Clark says she's happy about the law.

"If you are voting you're invested. I want everyone to feel like they're making a difference, so if they want to get out and vote I'm absolutely going to support that," she said.

Banks commuted to the Atlanta area for work in the past and says the drive made it hard to vote. She says the new law will help people who have the same problem.

"We have a lot of commuters in Macon. A lot of them work in Atlanta or different places like that. It's important you do have those times so you can eliminate those excuses," Banks said.

With a lot of changes coming to Macon-Bibb in the next election, including a new board of elections office, and a new election supervisor, their team is already prepping.

"We're already figuring out how to handle early voting. We are going to have new equipment to speed up the process," Bibb Election Supervisor Tom Gillon said.