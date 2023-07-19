Georgia's Congresswoman McBath among lawmakers backing BARK Act

Retailers often choose to not donate surplus food, citing donor liability.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Representative Lucy McBath is among several lawmakers working to prevent pet food waste and funneling it to shelters that need it most.

Her office announced Wednesday that the congresswoman, alongside Jamie Raskin (MD-08), Young Kim (CA-40), and David Joyce (OH-14) introduced the BARK Act. Bring Animals Relief and Kibble Act is a bipartisan bill that will provide liability protection for pet suppliers that donate food and supplies to animal shelters. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Sen. Tom Tillis (R-NC) have introduced similar legislation in the U.S. Senate.

Stores discard pet food that is approaching its exploration or "best by" date. However, according to the lawmakers, the food is still safe for pets to consume. The date is a manufacturer's guarantee of freshness - not necessarily an indicator of food safety.

Retailers often choose to not donate surplus food, citing donor liability. Nationwide, animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding and concerns about supplies such as pet food.

In metro Atlanta, DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton shelters have announced overcrowding issues in recent months. Nearly 150 dogs were at risk of being put down simply because one shelter didn't have space.

Feeding all of these animals is another issue.

"The BARK Act could facilitate the recovery of millions of pounds of pet food for animals in need," a news release from McBath's office reads.

The legislation is meant to remove some red tape and funnel food to shelters, removing some of the liability from donors as they may consider donating instead of tossing out food.