MACON, Ga. — Governor Kemp signed a new bill into law aimed at helping curb confusion and straightens out the rules of the road for school buses and drivers. In 2018, a school bus law said drivers on a highway divided by a median or turning lane, didn't need to stop for a school bus dropping off students.

That left some room for confusion and loopholes for drivers. Senate Bill 25 clarifies that law in hopes to make the roads safer for students.

If you're out on the roads during the day, seeing a school bus is anything but rare. Now if you are a part of oncoming traffic when the school bus stops, should you stop? Bibb County Solicitor General Rebecca Grist says Senate Bill 25 gives some clarity.

"It gives me so much more peace of mind," said Grist.

Governor Brian Kemp signed the school bus bill into law Friday morning. The bill requires oncoming traffic to stop for a bus unless the road ways are separated by a grass median, unpaved area, or physical barrier.

Now in any other situation oncoming traffic and traffic following the school bus has to stop.

Bibb County Schools Transportation Director Anthony Jackson says about 10,000 students ride school buses like these in the district every single day. He says this law is going to protect each of those lives.

"It's a daunting task just to keep students safe day in and day out with the number of trips that we take each and every day," said Jackson.

He says about 75 Bibb school buses of 155 on route are equipped with cameras to record violations. Grist says the bill makes it easier to prosecute drivers who break the law.

"$250 in a fine is just nothing in comparison to a child's life," said Grist.

She says that fine is when a stop arm camera catches you. If an officer catches you, worst case scenario you could pay up to a $1,000 fine and spend several months in jail. Jackson says it's better to stay alert.

"Be aware because that bus may come to a stop at anytime and even though we plan for safe bus stops, we never can predict what students will do,"

said Jackson.

The Georgia Association of Pupil Transportation says people who break the law could also risk six points on their driving record. The association also says a conviction for someone under 21 years old could mean a license suspension.