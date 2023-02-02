Georgia lawmakers consider bill that addresses teacher shortage

Peach County is holding a job fair Saturday 9 a.m. - noon at Peach County High School. They are looking to hire K-12 teaching positions, and many other positions.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is one of ten states considering a federal bill aimed at addressing the state's teaching shortage. It's called the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact.

It was created in part by the Department of Defense, which was looking to help military families.

"We've been very fortunate here in Peach County as well as here in Kay Road. Our retention has continuously improved," says Kay Road Principal Brandon Hall.

It's a trend fifth grade teacher Debbie Faulkner says is not typical across the state.

"We've noticed the shortage, a lot of times positions fill up so quickly and there's not enough applicants for positions," says Faulkner.

To meet the need, Georgia is considering taking part in the federal Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. It would validate teaching licenses across state lines, so teachers wouldn't have to get a new license if they moved states.

"I think it's definitely a positive. I am an Air Force brat," says Faulkner.

She says it's her diverse experiences that help her offer new perspectives to her students.

"Especially with Social Studies. We'll hit a new unit and they're like, 'What do you know about that? What are your stories?' because you bring it into your teaching, so I think it makes us more well-rounded," says Faulkner.

The bill would cut costs for required tests, classes, and relicensing fees.

"It varies from class to class, sometimes you can get some free classes, other times it could cost you a couple hundred dollars," says Faulkner.

However, Faulkner says she's lucky that Peach County pays for all of her trainings that she needs to be relicensed.

It would help bring teacher consistency, which Hall says has helped their school.

"That has paid great dividends when we look at our test scores. I think when you retain at a high level, it helps the school to move forward at a high level," says Hall.

While not short-staffed, Peach County is still looking to bring on more teachers. They say it is a "sweet" place to teach. While small, they say they are big in a lot of ways like camaraderie and student achievement.

They're holding a job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, at Peach County High School.

They're hiring for all positions: