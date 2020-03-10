The messages range from words of support and prayers to frustrations over President Trump not wearing a mask

MACON, Ga. — President Trump announced he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter.

The tweet has already become the most liked and retweeted presidential tweet of all time.

People across the world used social media to express their reactions to the positive test, including elected leaders in Georgia.

The messages range from words of support and prayers to frustrations over President Trump not wearing a mask.

"Our prayers are with them as they fight this virus," said Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in a tweet.

U.S. Representative Jody Hice took to Facebook to say "Please join me in praying for a quick recovery for our President and First Lady."

State Representative Dale Washburn echoed their messages.

"I was certainly sorry to hear it and I certainly will be praying that he and the First Lady will recover quickly and will hopefully have a mild case," he says.

Washburn says this is another 'major twist' in 2020.

"Had anyone told us a year ago where we would be today, we would have just never believed them," he says. "We will get through it. It’s been a difficult time, obviously. That’s an understatement. Especially for folks who have been ill with it and who have lost loved ones. It’s just been an awful time."

But others were quick to point out that the President has rarely worn a mask in public.

"Looks like somebody should be more consistent with wearing a mask," Georgia Senator Nikema Williams tweeted after hearing the news.

Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop released a statement saying he would keep the President, First Lady and other Americans who are fighting the virus in his prayers and he says "this virus is not a hoax or a joke."

He urged everyone to wear a mask.

State Senator David Lucas says he is not surprised by the positive test result.

"It seems as though he has not taken the advice of the medical folks," he says. "He's been going around all these various places without a mask and been in crowds of people without a mask."

Lucas says we all have to take the virus seriously.

"People might joke about it but it is a very serious disease that is going around and it has taken plenty of lives."

Both Washburn and Lucas encourage everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.