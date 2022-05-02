Georgia Legal Services Program creates online learning platform to help renters with eviction and repair issues

Organizers said they deemed the event necessary after a noticeable increase in evictions in Central Georgia.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday, Georgia Legal Services Program hosted a booth at the Houston County Galleria to help people with eviction and repair issues.

As part of a grant, the Georgia Legal Services Program created a free online learning platform where anyone can take a short course about eviction or repair issues.

Organizers said they deemed the event necessary after a noticeable increase in evictions in Central Georgia.

They wanted to bring aid and awareness to not only renters but apartment management as well.

Georgia Legal was available with attorney's to help people sign up for the portal and answer question from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can sign up for the course here.