The fire started around midnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County man and his dog escaped a mobile home fire without injuries early Tuesday, according to a post from the Monroe County Emergency Services department.

The mobile home on Duncan Circle in High Falls caught fire around midnight. Firefighters extinguished the flames and no one was injured.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the man with housing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.