WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found a dog shot to death and other neglected animals at a home last year.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Chico McLoon is charged with criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cruelty to animals, and three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The investigation started in November 2019, according to the sheriff's office.

Washington County deputies, investigators, and animal control searched an address on Harrison-Pringle Road, after they got a complaint.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead dog that appeared to have been shot and tied to a post, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies continued searching and found more dead animals as well as malnourished and neglected dogs and animals inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies also found and confiscated the gun believed to have been used to shoot the dog, the sheriff's office says.

McLoon's 36-year-old wife, Tonya, already faces charges.

She was arrested back in November for cruelty to animals and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the sheriff's office.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

RELATED HEADLINES

More than 100 dogs seized from Florida home

Pet sitter accused of leaving dogs to starve to death pleads guilty

Man seen on viral video kicking cat like a football sentenced to jail

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.