31-year-old man arrested after deputies smell marijuana coming from home in north Macon

MACON, Ga. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for drugs and firearm possession after deputies smelled marijuana coming from the house, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got a search warrant for the home in the 500 block of Ivy Brook Way near N Mumford Road.

They found nearly 20 pounds of marijuana, 700 grams of THC products, 45 grams of ecstasy, and several grams of suspected cocaine. In addition to the drugs, they found a Mini-Draco AK pistol and FN 5.7 handgun.

They arrested Sabian Sharod James and charged him with trafficking narcotics, possession with intent to distribute a schedule one drug and two narcotics and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond.