GBI: 24-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in East Dublin shooting

The two men got into a fight at a party just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man has been arrested for felony murder after a shooting early Sunday morning at party in East Dublin left one man dead.

24-year-old Cordeveon King was shot and killed at 427 St. Charles Drive just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the GBI.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

25-year-old Nicholas Parks was charged with Felony Murder on Monday after investigators say Parks shot King during a fight at the party.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the GBI Eastman office at (478)-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.