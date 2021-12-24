That's a big bass! Georgia man catches near record-breaking fish

The shoal bass weighed in at 8 pounds and 5 ounces, officials said.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia man may have reeled in a new record.

Joseph Matthew McWhorter caught a big bass this week on the Chattahoochee River near Columbus, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The agency posted a photo of McWhorter's catch on Facebook, saying "the Shoal Bass will more than likely be the new state record."

The bass weighed in at 8 pounds and 5 ounces on official USDA scales, according to the agency. Georgia DNR said McWhorter released the fish back into the river after the weigh-in.

Georgia wildlife archives show David Hubbard is the record keeper for the biggest shoal bass catch. In October 1977, Hubbard reeled in an 8 pound, 3 ounce bass from the Flint River.

The world record shoal bass was 8 pounds, 12 ounces. according to the International Game Fish Association.